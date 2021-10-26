Samsung Card Q3 net profit up 8.9 pct. to 139.5 bln won
All News 09:09 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 139.5 billion won (US$119.5 million), up 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 193.4 billion won, up 11.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 21.8 percent to 940.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
