N. Korea reports no coronavirus case: WHO
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on around 42,000 people but found no infections, a World Health Organization (WHO) report showed Tuesday.
A total of 678 North Koreans underwent testing for the virus from Oct. 8-14, but all were found negative, according to the WHO's COVID-19 weekly situation report
Of the newly tested North Koreans, 113 people had flu-like illness or acute respiratory infections, while the rest were healthcare workers, it said.
The latest testing brings the total number of tested North Koreans to 42,773.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus free, while taking a set of anti-virus measures, including strict border controls.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations