Imported commercial car sales rise 14 pct in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 14 percent in September from a year earlier on recovering demand amid the extended coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles climbed to 412 units last month from 363 a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
Sales of all imported commercial vehicles increased last month on rising sales of MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks, KAIDA said.
From January to September, imported commercial car sales jumped 32 percent to 3,861 units from 2,929 during the same period of last year, it said.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.
