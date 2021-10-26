Seoul stocks bullish late Tue. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Tuesday morning, led by expectations for strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.82 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,040.36 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks started strong, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from expectations of good corporate earnings.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.9 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 percent.
Bio, bank and tech advances led the market advance.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.71 percent to 70,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3 percent to 103,000 won on robust third-quarter earnings.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem increased 1.83 percent to 836,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.46 percent to 881,000 won.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, declined 0.47 percent to 210,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Media reports of N.K. leader's sister staging coup not true at all: spy agency
-
KT service down due to cyberattack
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations