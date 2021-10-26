LG Household & Health Care Q3 net profit up 3.4 pct. to 239.5 bln won
All News 13:28 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 239.5 billion won (US$205.5 million), up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 342.3 billion won, up 4.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.9 percent to 2.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
