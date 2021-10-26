Shinhan Financial Group Q3 net income down 2.1 pct. to 1.14 tln won
All News 13:36 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.14 trillion won (US$979.9 million), down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.6 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.46 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 70.8 percent to 14.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
