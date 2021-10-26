Hyundai Motor swings to profits in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.48 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), swinging from a loss of 188.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.6 trillion, compared with a loss of 313.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.7 percent to 28.86 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
