Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

All News 14:15 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Former President Roh Tae-woo died Tuesday at the age of 88, his aides said.

Roh, who served as president from 1988-93, was recently admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated but failed to recover.

This undated file photo shows former President Roh Tae-woo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#former president #death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!