(LEAD) Record-breaking pitcher building MVP case in KBO

SSG Landers' third baseman Choi Jeong is the current home run leader with 35, six ahead of Yang, and is tied for second in RBI with 100. But Choi sits 20 points behind Yang in OPS and nearly 50 points back in batting average. And Choi is on pace to become just the second hitter in the last eight years to win the home run crown without surpassing the 40-homer plateau.

