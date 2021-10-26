Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chronology of late former President Roh Tae-woo

All News 16:01 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of major events related to former President Roh Tae-woo who died Tuesday due to deteriorated health.

-- December 4, 1932: Born in Daegu
-- September 1955: Graduated military academy, commissioned as an Army second lieutenant
-- October 1974: Promoted to brigadier general
-- January 1979: Promoted to major general
-- December 1979: Staged a military coup with Chun Doo-hwan
-- August 1980: Promoted to lieutenant general as head of security command
-- July 1981: Retired as Army general, named minister of political affairs under the Chun Doo-hwan administration
-- March 1982-May 1986: Served as minister of sports and domestic affairs, as well as head of Seoul Olympics organizing committee
-- June 1987: Announces the June 29 Declaration accepting a direct presidential election system
-- August 1987: Inaugurated as the chairman of the Democratic Justice Party
-- February 1988: Inaugurated as the 13th president of South Korea
-- September 1988: Declares the opening of the Seoul Olympic Games
-- October 1988: Visits the U.S. and holds a summit with U.S. President Ronald Regan
-- December 1990: Visits the Soviet Union and holds a summit with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev
-- September 1991: Both South and North Korea admitted to the United Nations
-- February 1993: Completes his presidential term
-- November 1995: Arrested on bribery charges
-- April 1997: Sentenced to 17-year prison term by the Supreme Court
-- December 1997: Received special pardon, released from prison
-- March 2006: Stripped of 11 national orders of merits, honors
-- October 26, 2021: Passes away at Seoul hospital

This file photo from 1988 shows Roh Tae-woo being sworn in as the country's 13th president in Seoul. (Yonhap)

