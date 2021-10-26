Korea Petro Chemical Ind Q3 net income down 43.1 pct. to 30.9 bln won
All News 15:39 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.9 billion won (US$26.4 million), down 43.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 32.1 billion won, down 49.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 45.9 percent to 634.1 billion won.
(END)
