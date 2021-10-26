Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Petro Chemical Ind Q3 net income down 43.1 pct. to 30.9 bln won

All News 15:39 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.9 billion won (US$26.4 million), down 43.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 32.1 billion won, down 49.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 45.9 percent to 634.1 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!