S. Korea, Central American nations to hold high-level talks
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and seven Central American nations will have a vice ministerial meeting in Seoul this week to boost cooperation in various areas, including trade, technology and health care sectors, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, is set to host the "special roundtable" with foreign and trade vice ministers from seven Central American nations in Seoul on Thursday, the ministry said.
The countries are Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Panama.
Senior officials from the U.S. Vice President's office and the State Department will also attend in person to join efforts to deepen the comprehensive cooperation in the region, it added.
The multilateral dialogue platform is designed to seek ways to step up cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, technology and health care, Seoul officials said.
In June, President Moon Jae-in held his first virtual summit with the leaders of eight Central American nations that form the Central American Integration System, more widely known as SICA, to forge closer ties with them. South Korea joined it in 2012 as an extra-regional observer.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Court keeps key suspect in land development scandal in detention
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
(2nd LD) Infection rates continue to trend downward with S. Korea hitting vaccine milestone