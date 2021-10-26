KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 31,350 DN 50
Daewoong 33,500 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,200 UP 850
LG Corp. 94,500 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 UP 30
BoryungPharm 14,850 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,059,000 DN 6,000
SamyangFood 84,900 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 394,500 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 86,400 DN 600
Shinsegae 260,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,650 0
SKNetworks 5,280 UP 10
CJ 100,000 DN 500
LX INT 28,150 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 17,850 UP 250
DB HiTek 57,400 UP 1,500
Hanwha 34,800 UP 350
BukwangPharm 13,750 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 105,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 7,740 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 UP 2,000
KCC 352,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 100,500 UP 3,500
AmoreG 52,800 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 213,500 UP 2,500
Daesang 24,350 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 2,360 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 28,100 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 40,700 UP 200
HITEJINRO 36,900 DN 300
Yuhan 62,000 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 109,000 UP 3,000
DL 68,700 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 UP 100
