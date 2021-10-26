KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 84,800 UP 500
SK hynix 102,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 733,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,500 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,300 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 247,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,000 UP 200
Kogas 45,750 UP 1,550
ZINUS 75,000 DN 3,900
Nongshim 290,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 84,600 UP 500
Hyosung 106,500 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 29,750 UP 700
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,870 UP 10
POSCO 315,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 34,000 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 66,000 DN 400
SamsungElec 71,100 UP 900
SK Discovery 49,300 UP 100
LS 65,700 DN 100
GC Corp 268,000 UP 16,000
GS E&C 42,350 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 746,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 204,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,980 UP 110
SKC 176,000 UP 500
NHIS 13,450 UP 200
GS Retail 33,050 UP 550
Ottogi 489,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 31,300 UP 150
DongwonInd 234,500 0
F&F Holdings 42,900 UP 850
MERITZ SECU 4,835 DN 55
HtlShilla 91,300 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 72,300 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 46,500 UP 650
S-Oil 105,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 201,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
-
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88