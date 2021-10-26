HMM 29,400 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 87,400 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 179,500 0

Hanmi Science 59,800 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 161,000 UP 6,000

Hanssem 108,000 DN 8,500

KSOE 104,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,650 DN 200

OCI 137,500 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 62,300 DN 300

KorZinc 565,000 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 80

SKTelecom 309,500 0

SNT MOTIV 53,200 UP 600

HyundaiElev 48,650 UP 350

Mobis 270,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,400 DN 250

S-1 84,500 DN 200

Hanchem 339,000 0

DWS 57,200 UP 100

KEPCO 22,950 DN 50

SamsungSecu 48,950 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 11,700 0

Handsome 43,950 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 24,000 DN 100

COWAY 82,500 DN 800

LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 0

IBK 11,500 0

DONGSUH 35,300 UP 500

SamsungEng 26,300 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,290 UP 90

SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,400 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 5,570 UP 40

Hanon Systems 15,100 UP 200

SK 256,000 UP 2,000

SAMSUNG CARD 35,350 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 50

KT 31,450 UP 150

(MORE)