KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 29,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 87,400 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 0
Hanmi Science 59,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 161,000 UP 6,000
Hanssem 108,000 DN 8,500
KSOE 104,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,650 DN 200
OCI 137,500 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 62,300 DN 300
KorZinc 565,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 80
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 53,200 UP 600
HyundaiElev 48,650 UP 350
Mobis 270,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,400 DN 250
S-1 84,500 DN 200
Hanchem 339,000 0
DWS 57,200 UP 100
KEPCO 22,950 DN 50
SamsungSecu 48,950 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,700 0
Handsome 43,950 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 24,000 DN 100
COWAY 82,500 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 0
IBK 11,500 0
DONGSUH 35,300 UP 500
SamsungEng 26,300 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,290 UP 90
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,570 UP 40
Hanon Systems 15,100 UP 200
SK 256,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG CARD 35,350 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 50
KT 31,450 UP 150
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
Court keeps key suspect in land development scandal in detention
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
KT communication services disrupted across country
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
(2nd LD) Infection rates continue to trend downward with S. Korea hitting vaccine milestone