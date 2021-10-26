KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL172500 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 21,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,650 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 59,300 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 500
LG Display 18,550 UP 750
Kangwonland 28,900 0
NAVER 412,500 UP 10,000
Kakao 127,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 627,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 109,500 UP 1,500
DSME 24,950 0
HDSINFRA 9,320 DN 190
DHICO 26,100 UP 350
Doosanfc 54,500 UP 3,600
DWEC 6,650 UP 40
DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 43,450 DN 750
LGH&H 1,331,000 DN 52,000
LGCHEM 830,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 74,600 UP 1,700
KT&G 82,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 0
Huchems 26,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,900 UP 300
Celltrion 222,500 UP 6,000
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,600 DN 800
KIH 89,700 UP 1,700
LOTTE Himart 28,650 UP 150
GS 44,050 DN 300
CJ CGV 32,500 UP 700
LIG Nex1 46,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,580 0
AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 20,300 DN 150
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
Court keeps key suspect in land development scandal in detention
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
KT communication services disrupted across country
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
Internet outage causes chaos for businesses, individuals