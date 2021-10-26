Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 October 26, 2021

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL172500 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 21,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,650 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 59,300 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 500
LG Display 18,550 UP 750
Kangwonland 28,900 0
NAVER 412,500 UP 10,000
Kakao 127,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 627,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 109,500 UP 1,500
DSME 24,950 0
HDSINFRA 9,320 DN 190
DHICO 26,100 UP 350
Doosanfc 54,500 UP 3,600
DWEC 6,650 UP 40
DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 43,450 DN 750
LGH&H 1,331,000 DN 52,000
LGCHEM 830,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 74,600 UP 1,700
KT&G 82,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 0
Huchems 26,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,900 UP 300
Celltrion 222,500 UP 6,000
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,600 DN 800
KIH 89,700 UP 1,700
LOTTE Himart 28,650 UP 150
GS 44,050 DN 300
CJ CGV 32,500 UP 700
LIG Nex1 46,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,580 0
AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 20,300 DN 150
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
