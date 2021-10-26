SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL172500 DN3500

LOTTE TOUR 21,200 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 300

LG Uplus 14,650 DN 200

ShinpoongPharm 59,300 UP 700

DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 500

LG Display 18,550 UP 750

Kangwonland 28,900 0

NAVER 412,500 UP 10,000

Kakao 127,500 UP 1,500

NCsoft 627,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 109,500 UP 1,500

DSME 24,950 0

HDSINFRA 9,320 DN 190

DHICO 26,100 UP 350

Doosanfc 54,500 UP 3,600

DWEC 6,650 UP 40

DongwonF&B 214,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 43,450 DN 750

LGH&H 1,331,000 DN 52,000

LGCHEM 830,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 74,600 UP 1,700

KT&G 82,400 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 0

Huchems 26,600 DN 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,900 UP 300

Celltrion 222,500 UP 6,000

LGELECTRONICS 125,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,600 DN 800

KIH 89,700 UP 1,700

LOTTE Himart 28,650 UP 150

GS 44,050 DN 300

CJ CGV 32,500 UP 700

LIG Nex1 46,300 DN 100

Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,350 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 3,580 0

AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 DN 2,500

FOOSUNG 20,300 DN 150

(MORE)