KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 257,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 34,050 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 59,100 0
Hansae 24,550 DN 150
LX HAUSYS 73,300 DN 100
Youngone Corp 46,000 DN 50
CSWIND 70,400 UP 200
GKL 17,150 DN 150
KOLON IND 91,600 UP 300
HanmiPharm 276,500 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 9,070 DN 100
emart 171,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY434 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 DN 150
HANJINKAL 57,700 UP 400
DoubleUGames 64,700 UP 500
CUCKOO 23,550 0
COSMAX 131,000 0
MANDO 63,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 879,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,100 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 38,200 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 UP 150
Netmarble 128,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 498,000 UP 10,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65100 UP100
ORION 123,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,550 DN 100
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 188,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 26,950 UP 800
HYOSUNG TNC 621,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 743,000 DN 12,000
SKBS 227,000 UP 11,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 UP 300
KakaoBank 61,900 UP 2,000
HYBE 342,000 UP 16,000
SK ie technology 180,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 136,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,180 UP 290
(END)
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
KT communication services disrupted across country
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88