Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on earnings optimism
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced for a second consecutive day Tuesday, backed by expectations for strong corporate earnings. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 28.54 points, or 0.94 percent, to close at 3,049.08 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 547 million shares worth some 9.2 trillion won (US$7.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 574 to 271.
Foreigners bought a net 106 billion won, while retail investors sold 440 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 325 billion won.
Stocks started strong, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from expectations of good corporate earnings.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.9 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 percent.
"Tesla is widely seen as a market bellwether in growth stocks, and its strong performance last night seems to have boosted investor sentiment (for a solid earnings report season)," said Yuanta Securities analyst Cho Byung-hyun.
Bio, bank and tech advances led the market advance.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.28 percent to 71,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2 percent to 102,000 won on robust third-quarter earnings.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem increased 1.1 percent to 830,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.23 percent to 879,000 won.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, gained 1.18 percent to 213,500 won. Top banking stock Kakao Bank jumped 3.34 percent to 61,900 won.
The local currency closed at 1,167.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88