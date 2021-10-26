Late President Roh credited for post-Cold War diplomacy, dialogue with N. Korea
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Despite a complicated assessment of his political career, the late former President Roh Tae-woo is widely credited for opening a new chapter in South Korea's diplomatic ties with communist nations under his signature Nordpolitik and laying the groundwork for promoting inter-Korean relations.
Roh, who died at the age of 88 Tuesday, was the country's first president to establish diplomatic relations with the traditional allies of North Korea in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including the Soviet Union and China.
It was also under Roh's presidency the two Koreas held their first-ever prime ministers' talks in 1990. The following year, they concurrently joined the United Nations, an apparent accomplishment of the Roh administration's Nordpolitik, or Northern Diplomacy, and signed the landmark Inter-Korean Basic Agreement.
The accord calls for Seoul and Pyongyang not to invade each other and to work together toward reconciliation.
Experts say the agreement still serves as the foundation for cross-border exchanges and cooperation.
In 1991, the two Koreas also signed the Joint Declaration on the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, though the North has since conducted six nuclear tests.
In his inauguration speech in February 1988, Roh said, "Improving relations with countries of different ideologies and systems will contribute to security, peace and co-prosperity in East Asia."
Under his diplomatic initiative, South Korea forged formal ties with Hungary in 1989, followed by the establishment of such relations with the Soviet Union in 1990 and China in 1992.
On the back of improved ties with the communist bloc, Roh sought to mend ties with the North, dispatching the late then Prime Minister Kang Young-hoon to Pyongyang to meet with Kim Il-sung, North Korea's late founder and grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un.
Throughout his five-year presidency, many agree, Roh significantly broadened Seoul's diplomatic horizons and made history in inter-Korean ties.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
(2nd LD) Infection rates continue to trend downward with S. Korea hitting vaccine milestone