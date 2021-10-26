S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 26, 2021
All News 16:41 October 26, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.216 1.184 +3.2
2-year TB 1.665 1.647 +1.8
3-year TB 1.947 1.919 +2.8
10-year TB 2.457 2.426 +3.1
2-year MSB 1.695 1.682 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.423 2.387 +3.6
91-day CD 1.090 1.090 0.0
