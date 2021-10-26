Moon pledges more financial support to increase COVID-19 vaccination in ASEAN
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide an additional US$5 million to a regional fund to help Southeast Asian nations increase their COVID-19 vaccination rates, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday.
Moon made the pledge as he attended South Korea's annual group summit, held via video links, with leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) earlier in the day.
During the summit, Moon voiced concerns that a global economic recovery is being hampered by the rapid spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
"Eventually, solidarity and cooperation are the only way to overcome the coronavirus crisis," Moon told the summit.
South Korea has actively participated in the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and the regional reserve of essential medical supplies.
Moon also asked ASEAN leaders to support efforts to swiftly resume talks between South Korea and North Korea, as well as between North Korea and the United States for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Talks with North Korea have largely stalled since February 2019, when a summit between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
In a joint statement, Moon and ASEAN leaders reaffirmed efforts to deepen their ties under Seoul's New Southern Policy, which aims to reduce South Korea's economic reliance on China.
They also recognized "the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the region and the need to undertake stronger regional cooperation to jointly address these challenges and establish a more resilient and sustainable future," according to the statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88