Unpaid auto taxes by foreigners on steady increase
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The amount of auto taxes not paid by foreigners in South Korea has been on the steady rise in recent years, surpassing the 10 billion won (US$8.6 million) mark for the past two years, government data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, foreign residents' auto taxes in arrears increased from 9.34 billion won in 2018 to 10.15 billion won in 2019 and 10.18 billion won last year.
By region, Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, logged the biggest amount of auto taxes not paid by foreigners at 4.06 billion won, followed by Seoul with 1.65 billion won, South Chungcheong Province with 750 million won, Incheon with 733 million won and South Gyeongsang Province with 664 million won, the data showed.
In Seoul, the top foreign auto tax delinquent, with 10.3 million won in arrears, has not paid auto taxes for 10 years after purchasing a vehicle in March 2011 and paying the first car tax in the same year.
Seven out of Seoul's top 10 foreign auto tax delinquents have already left the country, with the addresses of the remaining three remaining unknown, the data showed.
