Eoflow to raise 6.6 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:56 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Eoflow Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.6 billion won (US$5.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 175,312 common shares at a price of 52,575 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
Most Saved
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(7th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(LEAD) Landers' slugger Choi Jeong becomes 2nd KBO player with 400 home runs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations
-
(2nd LD) Infection rates continue to trend downward with S. Korea hitting vaccine milestone