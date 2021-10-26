Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eoflow to raise 6.6 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:56 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Eoflow Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.6 billion won (US$5.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 175,312 common shares at a price of 52,575 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
