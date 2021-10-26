MSTNS to raise 5 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:44 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- MSTNS Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 5 billion won(US$4.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.28 million common shares at a price of 3,890 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
BTS fans, environmental group build forest along Han River in honor of BTS member V
Most Saved
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(2nd LD) FM Chung says N. Korea sanctions relief can be an option if it accepts dialogue offer
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
S. Korea ranks 4th in relative poverty among OECD nations