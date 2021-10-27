(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
BTS fans, environmental group build forest along Han River in honor of BTS member V
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean missile launch highlights need to engage in diplomacy: official
-
(2nd LD) FM Chung says N. Korea sanctions relief can be an option if it accepts dialogue offer
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
(LEAD) Former President Roh Tae-woo dies
-
KT communication services disrupted across country