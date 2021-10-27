U.S. unaware of N. Korean participation in COP26 climate summit: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not aware of North Korea's possible participation in the upcoming U.N. climate change conference, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ned Price said the U.S. accordingly had no immediate plans to engage with North Korea at the climate conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP), set to be held in Glasgow, Britain.
"I am not aware. First of all, I would have to refer you to Pyongyang to speak to any plans they may have to participate in Glasgow next week," the press secretary told a press briefing.
"Certainly, I'm not aware of any plans that we have, at the moment, to engage with any delegation from the DPRK," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
A Seoul official earlier said the North was expected to send a delegation to the U.N. climate summit.
North Korea currently remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures for dialogue. It has also stayed away from talks with the U.S. since early 2019.
Price reiterated U.S. commitment to engage with the reclusive North.
"What we have said broadly when it comes to the DPRK is that we believe diplomacy is the most effective means by which to achieve what it is that our policy review identified as that overarching goal, and that is a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said.
"We have made clear to the DPRK that we have no hostile intent towards the country, that we are prepared to engage diplomatically with them. We've made that very clear in a series of of messages and we await a response," added Price.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
BTS fans, environmental group build forest along Han River in honor of BTS member V
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(2nd LD) FM Chung says N. Korea sanctions relief can be an option if it accepts dialogue offer
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
(LEAD) Former President Roh Tae-woo dies
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations