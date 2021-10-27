Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- It will be difficult to take out loan of over 200 million won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to cut fuel taxes by record 20 pct (Donga llbo)
-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies on Oct. 26 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- ESG, it's not challenge but opportunity, mainstream in 10 years (Segye Times)
-- Number of non-regular workers tops 8 million under Moon government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Roh Tae-woo's last words, "Forgive me" (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Number of non-regular workers hits new high, while employment recovery gains steam (Hankyoreh)
-- Roh Tae-woo, last soldier-turned-president who passed away as ordinary person (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy grows 0.3 pct in Q3, casting pall over 2021 growth outlook of 4 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK hynix to regain key foundry in 17 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ex-President Roh Tae-woo dies (Korea Herald)
-- DPK candidate Lee tries to style himself as Moon's successor (Korea Times)
-- Fuel taxes to be slashed 20 pct for the next six months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
