Korean-language dailies

-- It will be difficult to take out loan of over 200 million won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to cut fuel taxes by record 20 pct (Donga llbo)

-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies on Oct. 26 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- ESG, it's not challenge but opportunity, mainstream in 10 years (Segye Times)

-- Number of non-regular workers tops 8 million under Moon government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Roh Tae-woo's last words, "Forgive me" (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Number of non-regular workers hits new high, while employment recovery gains steam (Hankyoreh)

-- Roh Tae-woo, last soldier-turned-president who passed away as ordinary person (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy grows 0.3 pct in Q3, casting pall over 2021 growth outlook of 4 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SK hynix to regain key foundry in 17 years (Korea Economic Daily)

