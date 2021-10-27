N. Korea calls for implementing five-year economic plan at Cabinet meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting and urged officials to put utmost efforts to accomplish the country's five-year economic development plan, state media reported Wednesday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place via video links the previous day, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, with Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun making a report on the country's economic performance, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the meeting, Pak analyzed deficiencies found in carrying out economic projects in the third quarter and pointed out some officials' "irresponsible attitude."
"The report stressed aggressively pushing forward with the five-year plan at the year-end to accomplish its goals, to bring tangible outcomes and changes long waited and welcomed by the people," the KCNA said.
At the country's eighth party congress in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted to a failure in his previous development plan and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance amid a protracted border closure due to COVID-19 and global sanctions on its economy.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
BTS fans, environmental group build forest along Han River in honor of BTS member V
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(2nd LD) FM Chung says N. Korea sanctions relief can be an option if it accepts dialogue offer
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases below 1,500 for third day amid preparations for return to normalcy
-
Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
(LEAD) Former President Roh Tae-woo dies
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations