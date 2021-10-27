Pan Ocean Q3 net income up 325.2 pct. to 179 bln won
All News 09:14 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Pan Ocean Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 179 billion won (US$153.4 million), up 325.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 204.1 percent on-year to 191.3 billion won. Revenue increased 109.4 percent to 1.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 21.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
