Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors attempted to cash in gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.81 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,041.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid losses in tech and chemicals, while bio and auto stocks performed well.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.98 percent to 70,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat at 102,000 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.6 percent to 825,000 won.
Among gainers, top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.47 percent to 214,500 won, internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.85 percent to 416,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 2.62 percent to 902,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,167 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
