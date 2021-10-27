Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:16 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported two additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,019, the defense ministry said.

An officer of the Joint Chiefs of Staff based in Seoul tested positive after a family member was infected.

An Army officer stationed in Yangju, north of Seoul, also tested positive after a virus case was reported at the base.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,963, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 56 still under treatment.

Soldiers wait in a line to receive COVID-19 tests at a clinic in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, in this file photo taken on June 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!