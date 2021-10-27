Military reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases
All News 10:16 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported two additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,019, the defense ministry said.
An officer of the Joint Chiefs of Staff based in Seoul tested positive after a family member was infected.
An Army officer stationed in Yangju, north of Seoul, also tested positive after a virus case was reported at the base.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,963, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 56 still under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
