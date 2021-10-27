Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem Q3 net profit up 36.3 pct. to 6.2 bln won

All News 10:16 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 6.2 billion won (US$5.3 million), up 36.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 74.6 percent on-year to 7.9 billion won. Revenue increased 2.5 percent to 710.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 70.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
