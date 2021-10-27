The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.86 0.85
2-M 0.96 0.95
3-M 1.06 1.05
6-M 1.27 1.25
12-M 1.54 1.51
(END)
