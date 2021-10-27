Go to Contents Go to Navigation

State funeral will be held for late ex-President Roh Tae-woo: PM

October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday that a state funeral will be held for late former President Roh Tae-woo.

Kim unveiled the decision during a Cabinet meeting, saying that Roh made significant contributions to the nation's development as the 13th-term president.

Roh died Tuesday of chronic illness at age 88.

