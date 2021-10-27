Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Wednesday morning as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent stock price hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.79 points, or 0.78 percent, to 3,025.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish amid tech, chemical and bank losses, while bio stocks performed well.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.41 percent to 70,100 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.2 percent to 820,000 won. Hyundai Motor traded flat at 213,500 won.
Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.47 percent to 103,500 won, internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.36 percent to 414,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 2.28 percent to 899,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
