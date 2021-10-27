Unification ministry to host DMZ peace forum
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it will host a forum this week on the peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
The event will take place at a hotel in the northeastern county of Yanggu on Thursday, with World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley set to deliver a keynote speech by video, according to the ministry.
The DMZ, which is about 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide, is one of the world's most heavily fortified borders, with the rival Koreas technically in a state of conflict, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
"Various speakers from the government, local municipalities, civic groups, academia and the international community will discuss rising issues on inter-Korean cooperation near the border area amid global climate change," the ministry said in a release.
The forum will be livestreamed on the ministry's YouTube channel.
