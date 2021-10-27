Kia Q3 net profit up 748.8 pct. to 1.13 tln won
All News 14:02 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.13 trillion won (US$969.6 million), up 748.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.32 trillion won, up 579.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 17.75 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
