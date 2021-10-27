Late ex-President Roh asks democracy uprising victims for forgiveness in last will
All News 14:39 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Former President Roh Tae-woo used his last will to ask for forgiveness from victims of the military's brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju in 1980, his son said Wednesday.
Roh Jae-heon unveiled the will of his father, who died Tuesday of chronic illness at age 88, to reporters at a funeral altar for the late president in Seoul.
