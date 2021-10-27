Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci Q3 net income up 2829.7 pct. to 177.6 bln won

All News 15:06 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 177.6 billion won (US$151.8 million), up 2829.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 194.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 18.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 89.9 percent to 888.7 billion won.
