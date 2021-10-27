Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Display Q3 net income up 4067.5 pct. to 463.5 bln won

All News 15:34 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 463.5 billion won (US$396.1 million), up 4067.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 528.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 164.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 7.22 trillion won.

The operating profit was 17.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
