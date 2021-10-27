KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 33,650 DN 350
GCH Corp 29,500 DN 250
Hyosung 105,000 DN 1,500
LotteChilsung 159,500 UP 1,500
POSCO 308,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiMtr 213,500 0
AmoreG 51,600 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 70,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,850 DN 20
SGBC 84,300 DN 300
Nongshim 288,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 65,300 DN 700
NEXENTIRE 7,750 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 DN 1,000
KCC 342,500 DN 9,500
SKBP 99,100 DN 1,400
SKNetworks 5,210 DN 70
ORION Holdings 16,450 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,810 DN 85
KAL 30,800 DN 550
SSANGYONGCNE 7,680 UP 20
LG Corp. 94,700 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,700 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,600 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,700 DN 500
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 13,500 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 104,500 DN 500
Daewoong 33,000 DN 500
SamyangFood 83,800 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,800 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 393,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,029,000 DN 30,000
CJ 98,900 DN 1,100
LX INT 28,400 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 17,850 0
TaihanElecWire 2,315 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 28,100 0
Daesang 24,150 DN 200
