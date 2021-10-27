KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 39,550 DN 1,150
HITEJINRO 35,750 DN 1,150
Yuhan 61,600 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 108,500 DN 500
DL 68,100 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,300 DN 50
KIA CORP. 85,000 UP 200
SK hynix 101,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 721,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,800 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,300 0
SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 100
Kogas 45,150 DN 600
Hanwha 34,800 0
DB HiTek 57,000 DN 400
SamsungHvyInd 6,450 UP 500
HDSINFRA 10,600 UP 1,280
GS E&C 41,400 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 48,800 DN 500
KPIC 189,500 DN 14,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,860 DN 120
SKC 175,000 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 231,000 DN 3,500
NHIS 13,250 DN 200
LS 65,500 DN 200
GS Retail 32,950 DN 100
Ottogi 488,500 DN 500
IlyangPharm 31,100 DN 200
F&F Holdings 40,800 DN 2,100
GC Corp 267,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 20
HtlShilla 89,100 DN 2,200
Hanssem 101,500 DN 6,500
KSOE 104,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,650 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 59,300 DN 500
