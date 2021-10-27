SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 39,550 DN 1,150

HITEJINRO 35,750 DN 1,150

Yuhan 61,600 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 108,500 DN 500

DL 68,100 DN 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,300 DN 50

KIA CORP. 85,000 UP 200

SK hynix 101,500 DN 500

Youngpoong 721,000 DN 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,800 DN 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,300 0

SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 100

Kogas 45,150 DN 600

Hanwha 34,800 0

DB HiTek 57,000 DN 400

SamsungHvyInd 6,450 UP 500

HDSINFRA 10,600 UP 1,280

GS E&C 41,400 DN 950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 UP 4,000

SK Discovery 48,800 DN 500

KPIC 189,500 DN 14,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,860 DN 120

SKC 175,000 DN 1,000

DongwonInd 231,000 DN 3,500

NHIS 13,250 DN 200

LS 65,500 DN 200

GS Retail 32,950 DN 100

Ottogi 488,500 DN 500

IlyangPharm 31,100 DN 200

F&F Holdings 40,800 DN 2,100

GC Corp 267,500 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 4,855 UP 20

HtlShilla 89,100 DN 2,200

Hanssem 101,500 DN 6,500

KSOE 104,500 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,650 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 59,300 DN 500

(MORE)