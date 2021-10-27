KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 134,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,200 UP 900
KorZinc 560,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 76,000 UP 3,700
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 46,300 DN 200
S-Oil 106,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 206,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 DN 10,500
HMM 26,900 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 87,000 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 173,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO 22,900 DN 50
SamsungSecu 48,800 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,700 0
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 52,800 DN 400
HyundaiElev 48,350 DN 300
Mobis 267,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,900 DN 1,500
S-1 86,600 UP 2,100
ZINUS 75,900 UP 900
Hanchem 336,000 DN 3,000
DWS 54,800 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 160,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,900 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 5,560 DN 10
Handsome 43,500 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 23,500 DN 500
COWAY 81,200 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 14,850 DN 250
SK 252,500 DN 3,500
IBK 11,400 DN 100
DONGSUH 36,150 UP 850
SamsungEng 26,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 58,500 DN 800
PanOcean 6,240 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 DN 200
