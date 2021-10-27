KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 24,600 DN 50
KT 31,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 DN 900
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL169500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 21,000 DN 200
Kangwonland 28,450 DN 450
NAVER 414,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 128,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 639,000 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 109,500 0
DSME 25,450 UP 500
DWEC 6,630 DN 20
DongwonF&B 211,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 43,600 UP 150
LGH&H 1,221,000 DN 110,000
LGCHEM 825,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 74,200 DN 400
DHICO 25,700 DN 400
Doosanfc 54,900 UP 400
KT&G 82,000 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,500 DN 1,000
LG Display 18,500 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,950 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 26,150 DN 450
Celltrion 219,000 DN 3,500
GS 43,800 DN 250
LOTTE Himart 28,200 DN 450
CJ CGV 32,900 UP 400
LIG Nex1 46,550 UP 250
Fila Holdings 38,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,590 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 183,500 DN 6,500
KIH 88,000 DN 1,700
FOOSUNG 20,050 DN 250
