KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 251,000 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 33,750 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 58,600 DN 500
Hansae 24,700 UP 150
LX HAUSYS 72,000 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 46,100 UP 100
CSWIND 70,100 DN 300
GKL 17,000 DN 150
KOLON IND 89,800 DN 1,800
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 9,130 UP 60
emart 168,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY434 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 46,500 DN 800
HANJINKAL 57,200 DN 500
DoubleUGames 65,900 UP 1,200
CUCKOO 23,200 DN 350
COSMAX 131,000 0
MANDO 64,300 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 898,000 UP 19,000
INNOCEAN 60,800 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 39,800 UP 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,600 DN 200
Netmarble 129,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 489,500 DN 8,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65100 0
ORION 120,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,250 DN 300
BGF Retail 168,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 187,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 26,500 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 606,000 DN 15,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 720,000 DN 23,000
SKBS 229,000 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,400 UP 100
KakaoBank 62,000 UP 100
HYBE 348,500 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 178,000 DN 2,500
DL E&C 135,000 DN 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,090 DN 90
