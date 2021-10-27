Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS E&C Q3 net profit up 29.7 pct. to 133.3 bln won

All News 15:44 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 133.3 billion won (US$113.9 million), up 29.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 152.3 billion won, down 27.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.3 percent to 2.17 trillion won.

The operating profit was 32.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!