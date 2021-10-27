Korean film 'Spiritwalker' to be remade in Hollywood
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action fantasy film "Spiritwalker" will be remade for U.S. audiences by a renowned producer in Hollywood, the film's distributor said Wednesday.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who was behind the hit film series "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers," will produce the U.S. edition of the Korean film, according to ABO Entertainment.
But the Korean company did not elaborate on further details of the remake project.
Directed and written by Yoon Jae-keun, "Spiritwalker" is about a man whose spirit transfers to another body every twelve hours, with actor Yoon Kye-sang taking the lead role.
The movie, which won the Excellence in Action Award at this year's New York Asian Film Festival, is set hit South Korean screens on Nov. 24.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Prosecutors resummon key figures in development scandal for possible cross-examinations
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
-
(4th LD) Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan
-
KT CEO apologizes for nationwide network outage
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh