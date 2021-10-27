Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q3 net profit up 16 pct. to 375.1 bln won

All News 16:12 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 375.1 billion won (US$320.6 million), up 16 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 141 billion won, down 34.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.8 percent to 8.3 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!