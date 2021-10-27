Samsung C&T Q3 net profit up 16 pct. to 375.1 bln won
All News 16:12 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 375.1 billion won (US$320.6 million), up 16 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 141 billion won, down 34.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.8 percent to 8.3 trillion won.
(END)
