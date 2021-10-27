S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 27, 2021
All News 16:44 October 27, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.299 1.216 +8.3
2-year TB 1.764 1.665 +9.9
3-year TB 2.044 1.947 +9.7
10-year TB 2.487 2.457 +3.0
2-year MSB 1.793 1.695 +9.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.506 2.423 +8.3
91-day CD 1.100 1.090 +1.0
