Sewon E&C to raise 8 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:44 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Sewon E&C Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 8 billion won(US$6.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.88 million common shares at a price of 809 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
